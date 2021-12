This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team enjoyed a great start to the season. The Bengals defeated Glen Ridge, 58-30, in the season opener at home on Dec. 17. Senior Ashley Martinez had 13 points, senior Lucy Heyman had 6 points and 14 rebounds, senior Chiara Hilario had 11 points, and senior Aliyah Sanchez had 11 rebounds for BHS.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon