Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Millburn, improves to 2-0 on season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Millburn, 47-29, Dec. 21 at home.

Senior guard Julian Paulino had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, five rebounds, one assist and one steal; senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 14 points, five steals and two rebounds; and junior guard Shayne Hinton had 11 points, six steals, one rebound and one assist to lead the Bengals. Senior forward Uma Kalu had six rebounds, four blocks and two steals and junior guard Uche Anyanwu had three points and one assist for BHS.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon