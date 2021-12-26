Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Clifton

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Clifton, 48-33, on Dec. 23 at home to improve to a 2-1 record on the season.

Chiara Hilario, a senior, scored 18 points and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal and senior Aliyah Sanchez had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal for Bloomfield.

Lucy Heyman, a senior, had nine points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, three seals and one assist; junior Stella Schmidt collected six points, three rebounds and two assists; senior Ashley Martinez had three points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal; sophomore Maya Mickens had four rebounds and three steals; Sabrina Macchia had two points and one rebound and junior Nyra Brown had one rebound.

The previous day, Bloomfield lost to Millburn, 61-34.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon