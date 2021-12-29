Bloomfield HS track and field teams enjoy good efforts at SEC meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Super Essex Conference championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 20.

The Bloomfield teams competed in the American Division.

The BHS boys team finished in third place overall with 28 points. Robert Wolf took second place in the 800-meter run in 2:05.19 and fourth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.72. Justin Synnott took third place in the 800-meter run in 2:06.66. Elvin Darius took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.90 and seventh place in the 200-meter dash in 23.69. Daniells DeLeon placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.90. The sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:20.49 and the 4-x-400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:41.00.

On the BHS girls’ side, Alyssa Valentin took second place in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 11 1/4 inches. In the 1,600-meter run, Emily Haraka took third place in 5:45.49 and Isabella Copeck took eighth place in 5:56.77. In the 800-meter run, Ashley Toro took third place in 2:29.57 and Haraka finished sixth in 2:31.84. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.45. Rylie Sayers took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.64. Samyah Wilson took sixth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.79. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:31.46, and the sprint medley relay team took fourth place in 14:15.37. The BHS girls team tied with Millburn for sixth place with 27 points apiece.