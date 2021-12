Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School hosted its annual Girls tournament on Monday, Dec. 27.

Several schools from around the state participated in the tournament.

BHS senior Gianna Faura won the 235-pound heavyweight class. In the final, she pinned Morris Hills’ Isaballa Kuzmich in 25 seconds.

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Smircich/BHS head wrestling coach