Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams excel at the Essex County Relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track and field teams gave solid performances at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships on Dec. 30 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the girls’ side, the 4-x-800-meter relay team — Isabella Copeck, Rylie Sayers, Ashley Toro and Emily Haraka — came in first place in 10:27.59.

The 4-x-400 relay team took third place in 4:29.05, and the 4-x-51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 43.37. In the shot put, Albina Frangu took seventh place at 24 feet, 9 inches, and Svetlana Delavin took 10th place at 21 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

On the boys’ side, James Lisa took fifth place at 37 feet, 11 3/4 inches, and Denzel Bryce took eighth place at 33 feet, 4 1/2 inches.