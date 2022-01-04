Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 3-0

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 57-46 win over Clifton on Dec. 23 in Clifton.

Senior Ramuel Gotrasse scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal, and junior Shayne Hinton had 18 points, three steals and two rebounds to lead the Bengals. Senior Uma Kalu had 6 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals; senior Isaiah Cortes had 5 points, two assists and two steals; and senior Julian Paulino had 5 points, three assists, three blocks and one rebound in the win.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon.