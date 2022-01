This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team won its third straight game with a 37-31 home victory over Verona on Jan. 4.

Chiara Hilario had 13 points; Lucy Heyman had six points; Stella Schmidt and Nyra Brown each had five points; Ashley Martinez had four points and Gabrielle Kot and Aliyah Sanchez each had two points for the Bengals, who improved to 4-1 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.