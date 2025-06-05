31st annual Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic is June 10

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 31st annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place on Tuesday, June 10, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Robeson Classic is back at Robeson Stadium after a two-year hiatus, when the stadium was undergoing renovations. The game was played at Belleville High School’s Municipal Stadium for the past two years.
The East All-Star squad will feature seniors from Essex, Union and Hudson counties, while the West All-Star team consists of seniors from Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.
The head coach of the East squad is Glen Ridge High School head coach Chris Strumolo.
In addition, four coaches will be inducted into the Essex County Football Association’s Hall of Fame during the game. They are Irvington High School assistant coach Darnel Mangan, Montclair Kimberley Academy head coach Anthony Rea, the late Anthony Bailey Sr. former Montclair High School defensive coordinator Jamie Bittner.
EAST TEAM
Yasir Thomas, Newark West Side WR
Wakeel Balgun, Newark Central LB
John Desarno, Dayton QB
Brandon Puryear, Roselle DB
Ja’Kem Brown, Newark East Side WR
Keyon Thorpe, Snyder WR
Samir Wilkens, Shabazz DB
Jalen Cline, Shabazz RB
Alsajada Pray, Newark Central WR
Zahir Wilson, Newark Central RB
Griffin Looney, Glen Ridge LB
Cedric Raymond, Irvington WR
Andrew Jones, Weequahic DB
Omar Tillman, Union City DL
Jayden Lee, Montclair WR
Gianluca Checcetto, Verona WR/DG
Noah Ramos, Livingston QB
Conner Demassi, Verona QB
George Carr, Livingston P/K
Jazaire Aurelus, Union City DB
Simon Cyrus, Lincoln LB
Reynaldo Carter, Weequahic LB
Basir Shivers, Snyder LB
Shymeir Hargrove, Snyder DB
Jeremiah Hayes, Union City LB
Sameir Ward, Orange WR
Mekhai Walton, Lincoln DB/RB
Jarius Davis, Montclair DL
Martin Quiros, Montclair TE/DE
Isaiah Robinson-Ward, East Orange OL
Jake Liloia, Glen Ridge, OL/DL
Jason James, West Orange OL
Caussius Velasquez, Bayonne DL
Daniel Pagan, Weequahic OL/DL
Robert Mack, Lincoln DL
Kervin Desir, Union OL
Abrandiny Macellin, Hillside OL/DL
Brenton Hatch, Westfield OL
Jeremy Rogalski, Bayonne OL
Olatokunbo Jayeola, Barringer OL
Stanley Petitdor, East Orange OL
Lincoln Meyers, Westfield DL
Ukhoa Kalus, Bloomfield DL
Troy Lee, Newark East Side DL
WEST TEAM
Luca Toriello,Butler OL/DL
Isaac Cazimoski, Clifton C/DT
Emilio Mendez, Dover WR/S
Hector Lopez III, Hanover Park MLB
Ryan Jaick, High Point C/OG/DT
Don Weiss, High Point OT/DE
Isaiah Marshall, Paterson Kennedy LB
Yazier Lennon, Paterson Kennedy LB/DE
Liam Harrington, Lakeland C/DE
Collin Sabric, Lakeland QB
Jeremy O’Hernandez, Lakeland RB
Jonathan Erickson, Madison DE/SE
Aaron Leak, Madison DT
Mike Vespi, Montville OLB/Slot
Corey Wang, Montville WR
Reed Oliver, Morris Catholic OL
Jayden Koger, Morris Knolls, RB/DB.KR
Greydon Carcich, Morristown OL/DL
Lincoln Youtz, Mount Olive ILB
Omar Amin, Parsippany DL/OLB
Aa’Sod Adams, Passaic DB
Peter Rodriguez, Passaic WR/LB
Anthony DeFeo, Passaic Tech OC
Abraham Ballesteros, Passaic Tech OL/DE
Alex Arrington, Passaic Tech OL/DL
Brandon Ramirez, Passaic Tech, TE/HB/DE
Jayden Santiago, Passaic Tech slot/DB
Tristan Puerta, Passaic Valley DL/OL
Javar Kinchen, Paterson Eastside ATH/DB
Exavier Cuevas, Paterson Eastside ATH/DB
Zorian Leslie, Paterson Eastside DL/FB
Justin Gryszkin, Pequannock OL/DL
Angelo Cundiff, Pequannock RB
Wes Johnston, Pope John XXIII, DB/WR
Hunter Choldnicki, Sparta LB
Luke Brown, Sparta LB/RB
Zack Clarken, Wallkill Valley, DB/QB
Darrius Rivers, Wayne Valley TE/OLB
Riley Treptow, West Milford OL
Dylan Morgenroth, Whippany Park WR