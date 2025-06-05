31st annual Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic is June 10

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 31st annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place on Tuesday, June 10, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Robeson Classic is back at Robeson Stadium after a two-year hiatus, when the stadium was undergoing renovations. The game was played at Belleville High School’s Municipal Stadium for the past two years.

The East All-Star squad will feature seniors from Essex, Union and Hudson counties, while the West All-Star team consists of seniors from Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.

The head coach of the East squad is Glen Ridge High School head coach Chris Strumolo.

In addition, four coaches will be inducted into the Essex County Football Association’s Hall of Fame during the game. They are Irvington High School assistant coach Darnel Mangan, Montclair Kimberley Academy head coach Anthony Rea, the late Anthony Bailey Sr. former Montclair High School defensive coordinator Jamie Bittner.

EAST TEAM

Yasir Thomas, Newark West Side WR

Wakeel Balgun, Newark Central LB

John Desarno, Dayton QB

Brandon Puryear, Roselle DB

Ja’Kem Brown, Newark East Side WR

Keyon Thorpe, Snyder WR

Samir Wilkens, Shabazz DB

Jalen Cline, Shabazz RB

Alsajada Pray, Newark Central WR

Zahir Wilson, Newark Central RB

Griffin Looney, Glen Ridge LB

Cedric Raymond, Irvington WR

Andrew Jones, Weequahic DB

Omar Tillman, Union City DL

Jayden Lee, Montclair WR

Gianluca Checcetto, Verona WR/DG

Noah Ramos, Livingston QB

Conner Demassi, Verona QB

George Carr, Livingston P/K

Jazaire Aurelus, Union City DB

Simon Cyrus, Lincoln LB

Reynaldo Carter, Weequahic LB

Basir Shivers, Snyder LB

Shymeir Hargrove, Snyder DB

Jeremiah Hayes, Union City LB

Sameir Ward, Orange WR

Mekhai Walton, Lincoln DB/RB

Jarius Davis, Montclair DL

Martin Quiros, Montclair TE/DE

Isaiah Robinson-Ward, East Orange OL

Jake Liloia, Glen Ridge, OL/DL

Jason James, West Orange OL

Caussius Velasquez, Bayonne DL

Daniel Pagan, Weequahic OL/DL

Robert Mack, Lincoln DL

Kervin Desir, Union OL

Abrandiny Macellin, Hillside OL/DL

Brenton Hatch, Westfield OL

Jeremy Rogalski, Bayonne OL

Olatokunbo Jayeola, Barringer OL

Stanley Petitdor, East Orange OL

Lincoln Meyers, Westfield DL

Ukhoa Kalus, Bloomfield DL

Troy Lee, Newark East Side DL

WEST TEAM

Luca Toriello,Butler OL/DL

Isaac Cazimoski, Clifton C/DT

Emilio Mendez, Dover WR/S

Hector Lopez III, Hanover Park MLB

Ryan Jaick, High Point C/OG/DT

Don Weiss, High Point OT/DE

Isaiah Marshall, Paterson Kennedy LB

Yazier Lennon, Paterson Kennedy LB/DE

Liam Harrington, Lakeland C/DE

Collin Sabric, Lakeland QB

Jeremy O’Hernandez, Lakeland RB

Jonathan Erickson, Madison DE/SE

Aaron Leak, Madison DT

Mike Vespi, Montville OLB/Slot

Corey Wang, Montville WR

Reed Oliver, Morris Catholic OL

Jayden Koger, Morris Knolls, RB/DB.KR

Greydon Carcich, Morristown OL/DL

Lincoln Youtz, Mount Olive ILB

Omar Amin, Parsippany DL/OLB

Aa’Sod Adams, Passaic DB

Peter Rodriguez, Passaic WR/LB

Anthony DeFeo, Passaic Tech OC

Abraham Ballesteros, Passaic Tech OL/DE

Alex Arrington, Passaic Tech OL/DL

Brandon Ramirez, Passaic Tech, TE/HB/DE

Jayden Santiago, Passaic Tech slot/DB

Tristan Puerta, Passaic Valley DL/OL

Javar Kinchen, Paterson Eastside ATH/DB

Exavier Cuevas, Paterson Eastside ATH/DB

Zorian Leslie, Paterson Eastside DL/FB

Justin Gryszkin, Pequannock OL/DL

Angelo Cundiff, Pequannock RB

Wes Johnston, Pope John XXIII, DB/WR

Hunter Choldnicki, Sparta LB

Luke Brown, Sparta LB/RB

Zack Clarken, Wallkill Valley, DB/QB

Darrius Rivers, Wayne Valley TE/OLB

Riley Treptow, West Milford OL

Dylan Morgenroth, Whippany Park WR