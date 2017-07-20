Bloomfield HS alum Marcell Lazard transfers to Boston College to continue football career

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – After playing at West Virginia University, Bloomfield High School 2013 graduate Marcell Lazard will continue his football career as a graduate transfer at Boston College.

Lazard, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive right tackle, is enrolled in the master’s program in sports administration. He also will wear No. 74, his number at BHS.

Lazard started 12 games over the past two seasons at West Virginia. Last season, West Virginia finished 7-5 (5-4 in the Big 12 Conference), falling to Miami, Fla., in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

As a senior, Lazard was a key member of the Bengals football team that finished with a 9-3 record and advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state championship game at MetLife Stadium in which the Bengals lost to Montclair in double overtime, 16-13. That year, the Bengals defeated Randolph in the first round for their first NJSIAA playoff win in program history. They then defeated Union City in the semifinals.

Boston College went 7-6 (2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) last season, beating Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl.