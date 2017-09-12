Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team falls in season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Melissa Marte had 11 kills and 11 assists and Aicha Naouai collected six kills, but the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity volleyball team lost to West Orange, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, in the season opener Sept. 7 in West Orange.

Kourni Carty had 14 assists; Ciara Berutti had five digs and Niav Berutti added four digs for BHS, which will host Montclair on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. and will participate in the Livingston tournament on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. BHS also will visit Belleville on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.