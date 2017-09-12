Bloomfield HS boys’ soccer team looks to regroup from tough start

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity soccer team looks to bounce back from an 0-2 start to the season.

The Bengals fell to Nutley, 1-0, in the season opener Sept. 7 in Nutley.

BHS lost to Caldwell, 4-3, Sept. 11, at Watsessing Park. Nick Kovach, a senior, had two goals and junior Jason Ricca had the other goal for the Bengals, who will host Ferris on Sept. 15 at Foley Field at 4:30 p.m. and host East Orange Campus on Sept. 18 at Watsessing Park at 4 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bengals vs. Caldwell, Sept. 11