PHOTOS: West Orange HS girls’ soccer team defeats Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Junior forward Morgan Clark and senior forward Kaylese Gist each had a goal, and freshman Emma Mitchell and sophomore Natalie Nevins each had an assist to lead the West Orange High School girls’ varsity soccer team to a 2-0 win over Bloomfield High School on Sept. 12 at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Senior goalie Samantha Herbert made five saves for WOHS, which improved to a 2-0 record.

Nicole Pietraicovo made four saves for BHS.

Photos by Jerry Simon. Bloomfield in white uniforms. West Orange in blue uniforms.