Bloomfield’s Lowell Kelly-Gamble making a strong mark for Monmouth University football team

Bloomfield High School 2016 graduate Lowell Kelly-Gamble continues to have an outstanding career for the Division 1-AA Monmouth University football team.

Kelly-Gamble, a 6-2, 235-pound defensive lineman, worked his way into the rotation as a freshman and is now a sophomore starter. A business adminstration major, Kelly-Gamble also has struck a nice balance between athletics and academics.

The Hawks are 2-0 with wins over Lafayette and No.19-ranked Lehigh and will visit Albany on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.