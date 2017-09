This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bloomfield High School varsity football team posted a dominating effort for the second straight week to start the season.

The Bengals defeated Nutley, 49-21, Sept. 15 at Monsignor Owens Field in Nutley to improve to 2-0. It marked the second straight week the Bengals eclipsed the 40-point mark. In the season opener, BHS defeated Columbia, 41-13. Nutley fell to 0-2.

The Bengals will host North Bergen on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Photos: BHS vs. Nutley