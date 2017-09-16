Bloomfield HS boys’ soccer team earns first win of the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Marco Colasurdo scored two goals and fellow sophomore Anthony Rizzi had the other goal to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity soccer team to its first win of the season, 3-2, over Ferris on Sept. 15 at Foley Field.

The Bengals moved to 1-3. BHS lost to Nutley, 1-0, in the season opener Sept. 7 in Nutley; lost to Caldwell, 4-3, Sept. 11, at Watsessing Park and lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 3-2, Sept. 13, at MKA.

Rizzi and junior Sahil Doshi had the goals against MKA. Antonio D’Andrea and fellow Sergio Gutierrez each had an assist.