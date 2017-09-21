Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer team defeats Newark East Side

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloofield (white uniforms) vs. Newark East Side, Sept. 20

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity girls’ soccer team posted its second win of the season in emphatic fashion.

Julia Nephew and Anatalia Pena each scored two goals to lead the Bengals to a 6-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 20 at Brookdale Park in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Julia Refol and Lauren Synott each had one goal and Mia Nalic had four saves for the Bengals, who improved to 2-3.

Nicole Pietraicovo made one save for the shutout.