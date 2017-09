Connect on Linked in

Photos by Jerry Simon: BHS (white uniforms) vs. Millburn, Sept. 26.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost to Millburn, 3-2, Sept. 26, at Brookdale Park in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

Anatalia Pena, a senior, and freshman Ally Reyes scored for the Bengals, who moved to a 3-5 record.