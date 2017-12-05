Bloomfield HS basketball and wrestling seasons to commence

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity winter teams will begin their seasons next week.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will open the season Dec. 15 during a home doubleheader.

The boys’ team will face Newark Tech at 4 p.m. and the girls’ team will face Millburn at 7 p.m.

The boys’ team won the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament title last winter for the first time since 1977.

The wrestling team will compete in the Kearny tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the season opener.

The following are the schedules:

Boys’ basketball

Dec. 15, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16, West Caldwell Tech, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, at Central, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. Belleville, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13, vs. Ramapo, at Jersey City Armory, 2:15 pm.

Jan. 15, at Bloomfield Tech, noon

Jan. 18, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Kearny, 2 p.m.

Jan. 23, at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Central, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, vs. Eagle Academy, at Weequahic HS, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30, University, 4 pm..

Feb. 1, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Orange, 4 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Dec. 15, Millburn, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. Belleville, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3, at Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30, at University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 16, at Kearny tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 20, West Orange, 6 p.m.

Dec. 22, at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23, at Hackettstown quad meet, with Mendham and Lyndhurst, 9 a.m.

Dec. 29, at Roselle Park Tournament, 9 a.m.

Jan. 3, at Union City, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6, Bloomfield quad meet, with Montclair, Secaucus and Clifton, 9 a.m.

Jan. 10, at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, Bloomfield quad meet, with North Bergen, Belleville and Eastside, 9 a.m.

Jan. 16, at Livingston, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18-19, Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, West Orange (4 p.m. Jan. 18, and 6 p.m. Jan. 19)

Jan. 23, at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, Irvington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27, at Kearny quad meet, with Orange and Cliffside Park, 9 a.m.

Jan. 31, Nutley, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3, Bloomfield 4th Annual Gray Cup, with Princeton, Verona, and Columbia, 1 p.m.

Feb. 9, at Dwight Morrow, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10, Bloomfield quad meet, with Glen Ridge, Rutherford and Union, 9 a.m.

Feb. 17, District 9 Championships, at Phillipsburg

Feb. 21, 23-34, Region 3 Championships, at West Orange