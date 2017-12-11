Bloomfield’s Grace Cannon leads Ithaca College women’s hoops to win

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon, a freshman guard and 2017 Bloomfield High School graduate, scored a career-high 16 points in 15 minutes played to lead the Ithaca College women’s basketball team to 69-53 road win over Vassar on Dec. 1 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The game was Ithaca’s first-ever played in the Liberty League and improved its record to 5-1.

Cannon enjoyed a brilliant career at BHS in which she scored 1,520 career points and earned First Team honors on the All-Super Essex Conference in al four seasons.