Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team gets ready for season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to have another successful season.

The Bengals, under head coach Dana Morton, will open the season Friday, Dec. 15, at home against Millburn.

Bloomfield, which finished 19-5 last season, lost several standout players to graduation, including Grace Cannon, who scored 1,520 points in her career and made All-Super Essex Conference First Team for all four years.

The key returning players are senior guard Raquel Plata, senior forward Aicha Naouai, and junior forward Sarah Edmonds. Senior forward Grace Perrotta will serve as the leader of the team.

Sophomore guard Samantha Columna is a key newcomer.

The team has good returning starting experience, looking to remain competitive while continuing to build and improve in the hopes of making it the postseason.

Hard work will go a long way toward achieving another successful season. Morton said she likes to use this quote with her team: “Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard.”

This season, Bloomfield has moved up to the American Division, which is the highest division of the Super Essex Conference. The other teams in the division are Newark Tech, West Orange, University, East Orange Campus, Montclair, and Millburn.

Schedule

Dec. 15, Millburn, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. Belleville, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3, at Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, at North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30, at University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Montclair, 7 p.m.