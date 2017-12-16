Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Newark Tech in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield (white uniforms) vs. Newark Tech, Dec. 15, at Bloomfield, season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior guard Richie Guillaume scored 21 points and junior point guard Michael Ramo had 19 points to lead the Bloomfield High School varsity basketball team to a 61-46 win over Newark Tech on Friday, Dec. 15, at BHS in the season opener, giving head coach Pat Brunner his 299th victory.

Senior guard Kyle Barrow had 10 points; junior forward Will Robinson had nine points; and senior center Mayowa Akindebe had two points, eight rebounds, and four blocks for the Bengals, who will host West Caldwell Tech on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m.