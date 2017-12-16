Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Millburn in season opener

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Millburn, Dec. 15, at Bloomfield, season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Racquel Plata had 13 points, seven assists, and three steals; and junior Sarah Edmond had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 57-30 win over Millburn on Friday, Dec. 15, a BHS in the season opener.

Junior Jada Lee had 11 points and four rebounds; junior Camrynn Referente had nine points, three assists and three steals;and senior Aicha Naouai had six points, nine points and four assists for the Lady Bengals.

  

Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Millburn in season opener added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.