Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Millburn in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Millburn, Dec. 15, at Bloomfield, season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Racquel Plata had 13 points, seven assists, and three steals; and junior Sarah Edmond had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 57-30 win over Millburn on Friday, Dec. 15, a BHS in the season opener.

Junior Jada Lee had 11 points and four rebounds; junior Camrynn Referente had nine points, three assists and three steals;and senior Aicha Naouai had six points, nine points and four assists for the Lady Bengals.