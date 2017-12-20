Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team rallies past East Orange Campus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Junior Michael Ramos scored 26 points to lead the undefeated Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 57-54 comeback win over East Orange Campus on Dec. 19 at BHS.

Junior Will Robinson had 14 points and senior Richie Guillaume had 10 as the Bengals improved to 3-0.

Bloomfield outscored East Orange, 15-10, in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

Senior Mayowa Akindebe also had six points.

East Orange was led by junior Supreme Cook’s 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Senior Dimitri Austin also had nine points and six rebounds. Sophomore Quadir Scott had seven points and junior Mario Gunn had six points for the EO Jaguars, who moved to 1-1.