Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team tops Belleville in Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Belleville, 48-23, in the Glen Ridge HS Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.

Sarah Edmond, a junior, had 13 points and 10 rebounds; senior Aicha Naoua had eight points and seven rebounds; junior Camrynn Referente had seven points and junior Jayda Lee had six.

Belleville was led by Emani Hill with six points.

Bloomfield will face Glen Ridge in the final on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. while Belleville also face People’s Prep in the consolation at 2 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield (cardinal red) vs. Belleville