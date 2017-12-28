Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Belleville in Glen Ridge Holiday Tourney

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Junior point guard Michael Ramos scored 17 points and dished out four assists and senior guard Richie Guillaume had 15 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 71-20 win over Belleville in the Glen Ridge HS Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.

Junior forward Will Robinson had nine points; junior center Isiah McCallam had seven points; senior center Mayowa Akindebe had six points and 10 rebounds; senior guard Kyle Barrow had six points and five assists and senior forward Aaron Henry had six points and five rebounds for Bloomfield, which will face Glen Ridge in the final on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. Beleville will face People’s Prep at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield (cardinal red) vs. Belleville