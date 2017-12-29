Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team tops host Glen Ridge to win holiday tournament title; moves to 5-1 on season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Junior forward Will Robinson scored 16 points; senior guard Richie Guillaume had 15 points and senior guard Kyle Barrow had 11 as the Bengals defeated previously-undefeated Glen Ridge, 64-47, in the championship game of the Glen Ridge High School Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

The win improved the Bengals to a 5-1 record this season.

Junior point guard Michael Ramos had eight points; junior center Isiah McCallam and senior forward Aaron Henry each had five points and senior center Mayowa Akindebe had four points for the Bengals, who handed Glen Ridge its first loss of the season. Glen Ridge fell to 5-1.

Belleville and People’s Prep were the other teams in the four-team tournament.