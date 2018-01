This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Michael Ramos scored a game-high 29 points to spark the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to an 80-62 home win over Barringer on Jan. 3. Richie Gullaume had 18 points and Will Robinson scored 16 points. Kyle Barrow had eight points with two three-pointers for the Bengals, who won their third straight game to improve to 6-1.