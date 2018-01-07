Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Secaucus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Secaucus, Jan. 6
BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated Secaucus, 44-36, Jan. at BHS.
The following are BHS winners:
106-pounds: Lucas Gonzalez by forfeit.
120-pound bout: Jared Febo pinned Michael Fernandez, 1:10.
132: Jared Giliberti decisioned Luis Pinto, by technical fall, 16-1, 5:15.
138: Danel Felix decisioned Anthony Constantino, 11-8.
152: Alex Soja pinned Nicholas Munoz, 0:39.
160: Zachary Andruchowitz pinned Derek Fernandez, 3:09.
195: James Dameus pinned Samba Diallo, 5:49.
285: Xavier Gulley pinned AJ Perez, 5:33.