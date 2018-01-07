Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Secaucus

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Secaucus, Jan. 6

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated Secaucus, 44-36, Jan. at BHS.

The following are BHS winners:

106-pounds: Lucas Gonzalez by forfeit.

120-pound bout: Jared Febo pinned Michael Fernandez, 1:10.

132: Jared Giliberti decisioned Luis Pinto, by technical fall, 16-1, 5:15.

138: Danel Felix decisioned Anthony Constantino, 11-8.

152: Alex Soja pinned Nicholas Munoz, 0:39.

160: Zachary Andruchowitz pinned Derek Fernandez, 3:09.

195: James Dameus pinned Samba Diallo, 5:49.

285: Xavier Gulley pinned AJ Perez, 5:33.

 

  

