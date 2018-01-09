29th annual Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game set for Jan. 12

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 29th Annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield High School Alumni Basketball Game will take place Friday, Jan. 12, at the BHS main gym at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, the sixth grade girls game between Berkeley and Cartert will start at 5:45 p.m. and the sixth grade boys game between Oakview and Franklin will start at 6:15 p.m.

Admission is charged.

Proceeds go to The Ted Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund.

Following the alumni game, the after-party will take place at the Brookdale Tavern and Kitchen.

If you are interested in playing in the Alumni Game, contact Mike Sceurman at 973-703-1536 or msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.