Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Junior guard Michael Ramos scored 16 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 49-30 home win over Orange on Jan. 11 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Junior guard Kevin Mitchell had eight points; senior guard Richie Guillaume had six points; junior forward Will Robinson, junior center Isiah McCallam and senior guard Kyle Barrow each had four points; sophomore guard Vinny Torrisi hit a three-pointer and senior center Mayowa Akindebe and senior forward Aaron Henry each added two points.

The Bengals improved to a 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC-Liberty.

Photos by Jerry Simon. Bloomfield vs. Orange, Jan. 11