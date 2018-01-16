Michael Ramos, Will Robinson lead Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team past Bloomfield Tech

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Junior guard Michael Ramos scored 15 points and collected five steals and junior forward Will Robinson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 52-47 win over host Bloomfield Tech on Monday, Jan. 15, in a Super Essex Conference non-division game in West Caldwell.

Senior center Mayowa Akindebe had 14 rebounds for the Bengals, who improved to a 9-3 overall record. Bloomfield was coming off a 46-43 loss to Ramapo in the Dan Finn Classic at the Jersey City Armory on Saturday, Jan. 13.