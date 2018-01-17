Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team routs Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Sophomore Samantha Columna scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 60-30 home win over Montclair on Jan. 16.

The Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to a 3-6 record.

Junior Camrynn Referente had 12 points; junior Sarah Edmond posted 11 points and five rebounds; and senior Aicha Naouai pulled down 13 boards. Junior Jayda Lee also had seven points; junior Zoey Volcy added four points and senior Raquel Plata had three points and five assists.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Montclair, Jan. 16