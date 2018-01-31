PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. University, Jan. 30.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Michael Ramos scored 23 points and Will Robinson had 18 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 69-64 home win over Newark University on Jan. 30 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Richie Guillaume had 12 points and Kyle Barrow had 11 points for the Bengals, who improved to 13-4 overall and 6-3 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

The Bengals, seeded seventh, will host No. 10 seed Barringer in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 10. Bloomfield defeated Barringer, 80-62, Jan. 3 at home.