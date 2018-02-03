Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Science Park to advance in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Science Park, Essex County Tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Samantha Columna and Sarah Edmond each had 12 points to lead the 17th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 51-30 win over No. 28 seed Science Park in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Aicha Naoua and Raquel Plata each had eight points and Jayda Lee and Camrynn Referente each had four points for the Bengals,who visit Mount St. Dominic in the preliminary third round on or by Feb. 8. The winner will visit top-seeded University in the first round on Feb. 10.