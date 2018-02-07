Bloomfield HS bowling teams sweep ECT championships

BLOOMFiELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams swept the Essex County Tournament boys’ and girls’ team championships on Monday, Feb. 5, at Brunswick Zone in Belleville.

The boys’ team had a pin total of 2,817 among the 15 teams. Livingston was runner-up with a 2,687 score.

Bryan Fuscarino finished third overall with a 619 series. Bruce Sprague was sixth with a 592 series and Egan Adler took eighth at 580.

On the girls’ side, Bloomfield had a pin total of 2,128 to win the team title among the seven teams. Shannon Broadfoot finished first overall with a 511 series. Bearanne Julian took third with a 453 series.

Philip Rapavi is the head coach for the Bloomfield boys’ and girls’ teams.