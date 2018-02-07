Bloomfield HS bowling teams sweep ECT championships

By on No Comment

The Bloomfield HS boys’ bowling team poses after winning the ECT title. Top Left: Egan Adler, Jonathan Andruchowitz, coach Phil Rapavi, Bruce Sprague, Bryan Fuscarino. Bottom Left: Kevon Williams, Michael Hoovler.
The Bloomfield HS girls’ bowling team poses after winning the ECT girls’ team title. Top Left: Christina Francois, Shannon Broadfoot, Bearanne Julian, Madeline Jacobs,
Bottom Left: Arcadia Kantrow, Taina Senesca, Naidilis Nazario, Danielle Aquino.

BLOOMFiELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams swept the Essex County Tournament boys’ and girls’ team championships on Monday, Feb. 5, at Brunswick Zone in Belleville.

The boys’ team had a pin total of 2,817 among the 15 teams. Livingston was runner-up with a 2,687 score.

Bryan Fuscarino finished third overall with a 619 series. Bruce Sprague was sixth with a 592 series and Egan Adler took eighth at 580.

On the girls’ side, Bloomfield had a pin total of 2,128 to win the team title among the seven teams. Shannon Broadfoot finished first overall with a 511 series. Bearanne Julian took third with a 453 series.

Philip Rapavi is the head coach for the Bloomfield boys’ and girls’ teams.

 

  

Bloomfield HS bowling teams sweep ECT championships added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.