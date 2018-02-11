Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams excel at North 1, Group 4 state meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams enjoyed fine performances at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 10.

On the girls’ side, Kaela Edwards won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.39. The girls’ 4×400-meter relay team took second in 4:10.74. Morgan Wyatt was fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.56. Mackenzie Prezume finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.99.

La’Shan White took second in the 400-meter dash in 51.69 and was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.93 to ead the BHS boys’ team. Roshaun Wilson was sixth in the 400 dash in 54.26 and the 4×400-meter relay team was second in 3:34.23.

With those top six finishes, the aforementioned athletes qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships on Feb. 17.