Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team posts good run in the ECT

Raquel Plata drives for a layup during action against Wayne Valley this season. Photo by Jerry Simon.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The 17th-seeded Bengals upset 16th-seeded Mount St. Dominic Academy, 40-30, in the preliminary third round on Feb. 8 in Caldwell.

Samantha Columna and Camrynn Referente each had eight points and Sarah Edmond, Raquel Plata and Jayda Lee each had six for the Bengals. Edmond also had 10 rebounds; Columna had six rebounds, five assists and three steals and Aicha Naouai had four points.

BHS fell at top-seeded University on Feb. 10 in the first round to move to a 6-13 record.

The Bengals qualified for the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament as the No. 16 seed and will visit top-seeded and defending champion Morristown in the first round on Feb. 27.

  

