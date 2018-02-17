Bloomfield HS baseball standout Emmanuel Corporan commits to FDU

Emmanuel Corporan, seated, will attend Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall to continue his baseball career. Seated with him are his mother Maribel Vargas, left, and grandmother Aida Vargas. Standing from left are BHS athletic director Steve Jenkins, BHS head baseball coach Mike Policastro, and BHS principal Christopher Jennings.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School senior Emmanuel Corporan has committed to Fairleigh Dickinson University to continue his baseball career.

A right-hander, Corporan was the team’s best pitcher last spring. Though he didn’t record a win, Corporan had a 2.62 earned run average. In 42.2 innings pitched, he allowed 35 hits, 29 walks and 16 earned runs, striking out 37. He also fired two complete games. Opponents only batted .224 against him.

“Manny Corporan is a very tough pitcher,” said BHS head coach Mike Policastro of the three-year starter. “He works very hard in the classroom, as well as on the field. He’s an excellent example for our younger kids and works hard in the weight room.

“FDU was his dream school. He applied, got accepted, met with the coach, was offered a roster spot and the rest was history. After his financial aid came back, he will be going to school for free. It was a home run for him, a free education at his dream school and he gets to play baseball. I’m so very proud of I’m for this accomplishment. He is the first player of mine to go to FDU in my 23 years of coaching.”

Policastro also went to FDU and is in the FDU Hall of Fame.