Bloomfield HS baseball program honors former Bengal All-State players

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – On Saturday night, April 21, before its game against Bayonne, the Bloomfield High School baseball program had a ceremony to honor all of the former All-State baseball players at BHS from 1935-2017.

BHS head varsity baseball coach Mike Policastro, a former Bengal, Class of 1989, organized a fundraiser for metal signs that were made for the legendary players. The signs were unveiled at the field.

“It was my way of thanking these legends for their contributions to Bloomfield HS Baseball,” Policastro said. “Some have plaques at the HS; others don’t have anything. I felt that to honor them, their names should be recognized some way on our field.”