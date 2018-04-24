Bloomfield HS softball team continues to surge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team has shown strong improvement.

After an 0-4 start, the Bengals won five of their next six games to move to a 5-5 record through April 23.

The Bengals defeated Union City 12-3, April 14, on the road. Bloomfield then beat Belleville, 11-0, at Clarks Pond South on April 17.

After falling to Cedar Grove, 3-0, April 18, on the road, Bloomfield defeated Dayton, 10-0, Friday, April 20, at Clarks Pond South, led by Kristina Collins, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs and Lexi Corio, who fired a five-inning two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Jamell Quilles also had two hits, two RBI and a run; Rachel Jones went 2-for-2 with two runs; and Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt also had a hit and an RBI.

BHS defeated Ocean Township, 14-4, April 21, on the road. Corio went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and three runs and pitched a five-inning complete game. Desiree Ramo went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run; Collins went 2-for-3 with two RBI; Katie Bretz and Andrade-Zygmunt each had two RBI; and Desiree Ramos and Melissa Marte each drove in a run.

Bretz hit a two-out RBI double to lift the Bengals to a 4-3 walk-off win over Livingston on April 23 at Clarks Pond South. Collins had three hits and an RBI.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for April 24. Preliminary round games will be played April 26, 28 and May 3 at the higher-seeded teams’ field. The first round will be played by May 5 at the higher-seeded teams’ field. The quarterfinals are May 12 at Verona at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The semifinals are Friday, May 18, and the final is May 19, both at Ivy Hill Park-Seton Hall University.