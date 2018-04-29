Bloomfield HS baseball team, seeded ninth, gears up for GNT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team hopes to make a good run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Bengals, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Cedar Grove in the first round on May 5 at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on May 10 against either top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 16 East Side or No. 17 Bloomfield Tech. The semifinals are May 12 at Verona. The final is May 19 at Verona.

Bloomfield is looking to avenge a 2-1 loss to Cedar Grove this season in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game on April 12.

The GNT is considered as the Essex County tournament.

Robert Gilmore fired a three-hit shutout and Jamir Ramos hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning to lead the Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team to a 1-0 win over Demarest on Saturday, April 21, in Demarest.

Gilmore struck out three and walked two. The Bengals improved to a 7-6 record.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated West Orange, 13-8, April 24, in West Orange in a division game. Elliot Urgent went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI; Rob Reboa went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two RBI; Craig Dittrich went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; and Dylan Piacenza walked three times and had two RBI. Ramos had a walk, sac fly and two RBI , and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, striking out three to get his first win.

The Bengals lost to Glen Ridge, 11-10, April 26, in Glen Ridge in a division game. Urgent went 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles, walk, three RBI and two runs scored; Vincent Torrisi went 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk, and two RBI; Piacenza was 1-for-2 with a single, three walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases; and Kyle DiMatteo went 2-for-3 with two doubles.