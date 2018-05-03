Bengals Baseball Camp for youngsters offered this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 12th annual Bengals Baseball Camp will be held for three weeks at Bloomfield Middle School field: July 16 through July 20; July 23 through July 27 and July 30 through August 30.

The camp is offered for boys in grades 2-8 (ages 7 to 15).

Camp highlights:

• Instruction in all phases

of the game

• Highly Qualified Staff

• Free Camp T-shirt

• Camper evaulation sheet

• Games and challenges

• Awards and prizes

• Pizza daily (two slices and water for $5)

What To Bring?

• Cleats (outside) and Sneakers (inside)

• Baseball Glove and Baseball Hat

• Baseball Bat and Sun Screen

• Bag Lunch and Medication(s)

• Drinks and Snacks (drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase daily)

The camp is directed and founded by Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro, a former BHS All-State player who also had an illustrious career at FDU-Teaneck and later played minor league baseball in the Chicago Cubs system.

The camp is charged a fee.

For more information call Policastro at 973-809-2086 or email polibomb25@yahoo.com