Bengals Baseball Camp for youngsters offered this summer

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 12th annual Bengals Baseball Camp will be held for three weeks at Bloomfield Middle School field: July 16 through July 20; July 23 through July 27 and July 30 through August 30.
The camp is offered for boys in grades 2-8 (ages 7 to 15).
Camp highlights:
• Instruction in all phases
of the game
• Highly Qualified Staff
• Free Camp T-shirt
• Camper evaulation sheet
• Games and challenges
• Awards and prizes
• Pizza daily (two slices and water for $5)
What To Bring?
• Cleats (outside) and Sneakers (inside)
• Baseball Glove and Baseball Hat
• Baseball Bat and Sun Screen
• Bag Lunch and Medication(s)
• Drinks and Snacks (drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase daily)
The camp is directed and founded by Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro, a former BHS All-State player who also had an illustrious career at FDU-Teaneck and later played minor league baseball in the Chicago Cubs system.
The camp is charged a fee.
For more information call Policastro at 973-809-2086 or email polibomb25@yahoo.com