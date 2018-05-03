Bengals Baseball Camp for youngsters offered this summer

By on Comments Off on Bengals Baseball Camp for youngsters offered this summer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 12th annual Bengals Baseball Camp will be held for three weeks at Bloomfield Middle School field: July 16 through July 20; July 23 through July 27 and July 30 through August 30.

The camp is offered for boys in grades 2-8 (ages 7 to 15).

Camp highlights:
• Instruction in all phases
of the game
• Highly Qualified Staff
• Free Camp T-shirt
• Camper evaulation sheet
• Games and challenges
• Awards and prizes
• Pizza daily (two slices and water for $5)

What To Bring?
• Cleats (outside) and Sneakers (inside)
• Baseball Glove and Baseball Hat
• Baseball Bat and Sun Screen
• Bag Lunch and Medication(s)
• Drinks and Snacks (drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase daily)

The camp is directed and founded by Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro, a former BHS All-State player who also had an illustrious career at FDU-Teaneck and later played minor league baseball in the Chicago Cubs system.

The camp is charged a fee.

For more information call Policastro at 973-809-2086 or email polibomb25@yahoo.com

  

Bengals Baseball Camp for youngsters offered this summer added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com