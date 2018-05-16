Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team advances to ECT semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team defeated No. 8 seed Science Park to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals on May 15.

BHS notable stats: Kyle Barrow: 6 kills, 2 digs. Tommy Carleo: 3 digs. Dan Chavez: 7 kills, 6 digs. Matthew Fong: 7 digs. Jayson Lopez: 16 assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks. Dante Thomas: 2 kills. Christian Voicu: 3 kills.

The Bengals, who improved to a 20-2 record, will face No. 4 seed Montclair in the semifinals doubleheader at Bloomfield High School on May 17. The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Livingston against No. 3 seed Millburn. The final is May 19 at West Essex in North Caldwell at 1 p.m.

The Bengals started 19-0 this season before losing the next two matches to J.P. Stevens and Piscataway.