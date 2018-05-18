Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team advances to ECT final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Montclair, ECT semifinals, May 17

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team will face second-seeded Livingston in the Essex County Tournament championship match on Saturday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at West Essex in North Caldwell.

It marks the third straight season that the teams will meet in the ECT final. Livingston beat Bloomfield in last year’s final. Bloomfield beat Livingston in the 2016 final.

BHS defeated fourth-seeded Montclair, 25-10, 25-15, in the semifinals on May 17 at BHS.

BHS notable stats: Kyle Barrow: 6 digs, 3 digs. Tommy Carleo: 2 digs. Dan Chavez: 12 kills, 4 digs. Matthew Fong: 7 digs. Youssef Khafagy: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Jayson Lopez: 25 assists, 8 digs. Christian Voicu: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs.

Bloomfield improved to a 21-2 record.

In the other semifinal on May 17 at BHS, Livingston defeated third-seeded Millburn, 25-16, 26-24, to improve to a 16-6 record.

Bloomfield defeated Livingston in both meetings this season. They won in the season opener on April 2 by scores of 25-12, 25-23 at BHS, and won April 25 by scores of 25-12, 26-24 in Livingston.

The Bengals hope to make a strong run in the state tournament. The third-seeded Bengals will host No. 14 seed Bergen Catholic in the first round on May 22. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on May 24 against either No. 6 seed Bergenfield or No. 11 seed Wayne Hills. The top seed is Fair Lawn. The No. 2 seed is Lakeland. The semifinals are May 30. The final is June 1.