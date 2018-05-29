Bloomfield HS student-athletes Joe Bumpus and Grace Perrotta receives Scholar-Athlete and UNICO awards

Jo

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School senior Joe Bumpus beams while holding his Essex County Athletic Directors Association Bloomfield High School Male Scholar-Athlete Award during the ceremony held May 6 at Mayfair Farms. Bumpus lettered in football and track and field. Grace Perrotta was the BHS Female Scholar-Athlete recipient.

Bumpus also received the Brian Piccolo Award at the Bloomfield UNICO Dinner on May 9. Perrotta, who lettered in soccer and basketball, received the female award.

In addition, Bumpus is receiving one of 30 Scholar Athlete Awards form NJ News 12 on Sunday, June 10.