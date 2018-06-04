Bloomfield HS track and field athletes shine at Group 4 State meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ track and field athletes gave exceptional efforts at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Championships held at Franklin HS, June 1-2.

On the boys’ side, La’Shan White placed seventh in the 400-meter dash in 49.15 and finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles in 14.79. White also was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.29.

Saif Younas took 19ht in the 400 hurdles in 58.45.

The 4×400-meter relay team placed 18th in 3:25.18 and the 4×100-meter relay team finished 19th in 44.44.

On the girls’ side, Aicha Naouai finished fifth in the javelin with a throw of 122 feet-2 inches. Kaela Edwards set the school record in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.61. Edwards then finished sixth in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles in 14.77 and was 13th in the 100-meter dash in 12.78. Mackenzie Prezume was 19th in the 800-meter run in 2:23.88. The 4×400 relay took 19th in 4:05.44.

The Group 4 State meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

White (400 dash, 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles), Edwards (100 meter hurdles), and Naouai (javelin) have qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 9, at Northern Burlington County Regional in Columbus.