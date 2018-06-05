Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team spikes down another stellar season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team concluded another stellar season.

Under head coach Louis Stevens, the Bengals finished with a 23-4 overall record, including going undefeated in winning the Super Essex Conference-American Division championship for the third year in a row.

In addition, for the second year in a row, the Bengals finished runner-up in the Essex County Tournament (lost to Livingston) and advanced to the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament (lost to Lakeland). It also marked the second straight year that the Bengals lost to Livingston and to Lakeland in the final and semifinals of those respective tournaments.

BHS, seeded second, lost to top-seeded Lakeland, 25-11, 25-23, in the North 1 state semifinals May 30 at Lakeland to end the season. Senior Kyle Barrow had five kills and four digs; senior Dan Chavez had three digs, two kills, and two assists; junior setter Jayson Lopez had 11 assists and four digs; Matthew Fong had four digs; junior Christian Voicu had seven kills and two blocks; and junior Youssef Khafagy had three blocks. Other contributors in the match were seniors Tommy Carleo and Dante Thomas; juniors Jose Bonilla and Rocco Iacovone; and sophomore Dante Gibbs.

The Bengals enjoyed a torrid start to the season, winning their first 19 matches.

The following BHS players earned All-SEC-American Division honors:

First Team: Barrow, Chavez, Lopez, and Voicu.

Second Team: Thomas and Fong.

Honorable Mention: Carleo and Khafagy.