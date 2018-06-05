Bloomfield HS baseball team posts competitive season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Despite enduring an up-and-down season, the Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team experienced several positives.

The strength of the team was the pitching staff, noted BHS head coach Mike Policastro. The Bengals had a stellar 2.68 ERA as a team. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate to many wins.

“In high school baseball, when your ERA is that low, it should mean lots of victories,” said Policastro.

The Bengals finished with a 12-12 record, but were highly competitive.

“We played in a lot of very tough games this season, finishing 12-12 with five 1-run losses, two 2-run losses, and one 3-run loss,” Policastro said. “That’s eight games in which we were right there; one extra hit, one less error, the difference in the result of the game.”

At the start of the season, the Bengals were plagued by slow hitting, not to mention the brutal weather.

“We got off to a slow start hitting and it affected the season. The weather this year didn’t help either; 24 games this year is the lowest total of games we have played in any year that I have been at Bloomfield,” said Policastro, who completed his 12th season at the helm.

The Bengals are already thinking about next season, looking to reverse their fortunes.

“We have a lot to work on for next year,” Policastro said. “We need to get in the weight room and build some muscle. We are returning eight players next year who got significant playing time, but will have 17 seniors next year. So, there will be battles for playing time next year at certain positions. Competition always brings out the best in all of us. We need to work hard this summer on getting better.”

Policastro praised his seniors in doing a fine job leading by example.

Pitching

Senior FDU-bound Manny Corporan finished the season with a 3-3 record and a 1.78 ERA. In 35 ⅓ innings pitched, he allowed 21 hits and 20 walks and struck out 50.

Junior Robert Gilmore went 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA. In 34 ⅓ innings pitched, he yielded 21 hits and 24 walks and struck out 31.

Senior Dylan Piacenza went 2-2 with a 1.11 ERA in 19 innings pitched, allowing nine hits and 13 walks and striking out 17.

Junior Kyle DiMatteo went 2-2 with a 4.36 ERA. He allowed 15 hits and 16 walks and struck out 16 in 17 ⅔ innings pitched.

Senior Jamir Ramos was the team’s closer, going 1-2 with three saves and a 2.33 ERA. He allowed 10 hits and three walks and struck out 19.

Hitting leaders

Senior captain Elliot Urgent led the team with a .342 batting average.

Senior Eddie Abplanalp was next in hitting on the team at .333.

Sophomore Vincent Torrisi had a .324 batting average, third on the team.

NOTE: Policastro will conduct his 12th annual Bengals Baseball Camp for three weeks at Bloomfield Middle School field: July 16 through July 20; July 23 through July 27 and July 30 through August 30.

The camp is offered for boys in grades 2-8 (ages 7 to 15).

Camp highlights:

Instruction in all phases

of the game

Highly qualified staff

Free Camp T-shirt

Camper evaluation sheet

Games and challenges

Awards and prizes

Pizza daily (two slices and water for $5)

What To Bring?

Cleats (outside) and Sneakers (inside)

Baseball Glove and Baseball Hat

Baseball Bat and Sunscreen

Bag Lunch and Medication(s)

Drinks and Snacks (drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase daily)

Policastro is a former Bloomfield HS player who also had an illustrious career at FDU-Teaneck and later played minor league baseball in the Chicago Cubs system.

The camp is charged a fee.

For more information call Policastro at 973-809-2086 or email polibomb25@yahoo.com