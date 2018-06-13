Bloomfield HS Senior summer baseball team schedule

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School Senior summer baseball team will partake in a 14-game schedule.

The Bengals began the season June 11 at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

The head coach of the team is Danny Furbeck, who is the BHS volunteer freshman coach.

Home games are held at Bloomfield Middle School field.

SCHEDULE

(games times are 5:45 p.m.)

June 11: MKA (A)

June 12: Verona (H)

June 14: Nutley (A)

June 18: West Essex (H)

June 21: Belleville (H)

June 25: Caldwell (H)

June 26: Glen Ridge (A)

June 28: Columbia (H)

July 2: Cedar Grove (A)

July 3: Montclair (A)

July 5: MKA (H)

July 9: Verona (A)

July 10: Nutley (H)

July 12: West Essex (A)